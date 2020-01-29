Ruby Featherston Wood passed away on January 25, 2020 at the age of 89. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School, Jacksonville, Florida, and was an active member of Brentwood United Methodist Church for many years, serving on the Administrative Board and Trustees, as a children’s Sunday School teacher, and Altar Guild Chairperson. She was also an active member of the Robert I. Moore Sunday School Class and the Travellers Rest DAR Chapter.

Preceded in death by parents, John Culp Featherston and Ruby Ona Owens; son, Michael S. Wood; brothers John C. Featherston, Jr. and Linton Featherston. She is survived by husband of 69 years, Carl Harvey Wood; sons, Steven K. Wood (Maria), Brentwood, Tennessee, and Richard A. Wood (Michelle), Snellville, Georgia; grandchildren, Haley Medlin (Philip), Lakewood, Colorado, Katie Johnson (Kirk), Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, Allison Williams (Jackson), Marietta, Georgia, and Anna Wood, Atlanta, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Bennett Johnson, Everett Johnson, Norah Medlin and Natalie Medlin; siblings, William R. Featherston, Rockingham, North Carolina, and Helen F. Odom, Fayetteville, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews. Honorary Pallbearers are Putt Cummings, Bob McGowan, Glen Bolton, Tom Caldwell, Bill and Phalba Ousley, Robert I. Moore Sunday School Class, and Travellers Rest DAR Chapter. The family is grateful for the dedicated and kind caregivers of the Fountains of Franklin and Kindred Hospice.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 1, with visitation from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. and the service following at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027.

