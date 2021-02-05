OBITUARY: Ruby Taylor

Ruby Taylor, age 85 of Franklin, TN went to be with the Lord on January 31, 2021.

Ruby loved to sing and dance with her band. She was a wonderful mother and loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren very much.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Odie & Dorothy Veach; long-time companion, Harold Taylor ; daughter, Janice Wilson; brother, Junior Veach.

She leaves behind her five children, Charles (Wanda) Wilson, Tommy (Susan) Wilson, Carl (Melody) Wilson, Suzi (Lee Lynn) Wilson, Michael (Catherine) Wilson; sister, Ruth (Pete) Tomlin; 15 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and many other loving nieces, nephews and family members.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Bro. Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ruby Taylor Memorial Fund in care of SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com