OBITUARY: Ruby Riddle Jackson

Ruby Riddle Jackson, 87, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on March 19, 2021 in Franklin, Tennessee. Ruby previously lived in Mobile, Alabama for many years.

Ruby Riddle Jackson was born in Houston, Alabama to Charlie and Daisy Waid Box on August 27, 1933. She married Talmadge Riddle in 1948. She married Clarence Jackson in 1992. He was a veteran and served in the Navy.

Ruby is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Daisy Box; siblings, Audrey, Gordon, and Hershell Box; husbands, Talmadge Riddle and Clarence Jackson; and beloved sons-in-law, Dr. James P. Hess III and Edwin Greenwald Jr.

Ruby is survived by daughters, Denise (Jim) R. Hess, Dolores (Eddie) Greenwald; step-children, Maryanne (Dave) Pugh, Keith Jackson, Billy Jackson; and granddaughter, Melinda (Justin) Evans Green.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Service to follow at 2:00PM with Father Brian McVey of Church of the Advent officiating. Burial will take place at Middle Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery on McCrory Lane.

Memorials may be given to Friends of the Williamson County Library or the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation.

