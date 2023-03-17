OBITUARY: Ruby Joyce Mangrum Owens

Ruby Joyce Mangrum Owens- 93 of Fairview, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Mrs. Ruby was a devoted Christian Woman and faith member of Fairview Church of Christ. She worked for several years at Genesco and in her later years as a private housekeeper. She loved hummingbirds, reading magazines, studying her Bible and most of all spending time with her family.

Preceded in death by her parents, Grace and Ollie Joyce; husbands Buford Mangrum & Leonard Owens; siblings Frank Joyce, William “Bud” Joyce & Deannie Norvell; stepson Farrell Owens.

Survived by her son Brent Mangrum (Angela); stepdaughters Linda Ogg, Peggy Loggins (Bob), Janice Owens; grandson Trent Mangrum (April); step-grandchild Teri Williams Sims (Michael) & many other step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren Greg Mangrum & Seth Mangrum (Amber); great-great-grandchildren Katlyn Mangrum & Arriabella Mangrum; several nieces, nephews, & extended family members.

Funeral Services was held at 11:30 am, Thursday, March 16th. Visitation was 2:00-8:00 pm, Wednesday & 8:00-11:30 am, Thursday at Dickson Funeral Home, Fairview Chapel, 1750 Fairview Blvd, Fairview, TN, 37062 https://www.dicksonfuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/