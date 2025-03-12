OBITUARY: Ruby Christine Barnes Mahon

Ruby Christine Barnes Mahon, age 98 of Belleville, Michigan passed away on March 8, 2025. Christine was a devoted homemaker, born in Williamson County to the late Robert Samuel Barnes and Gracie Terry Barnes.

Christine had a deep love for life and found joy in working both inside and outside her home. She loved landscaping, shopping, and, most of all, spending time with her family. She also enjoyed going to yard sales, as she had an eye for hidden treasures.

Christine had a passion for hosting, often showcasing her love through cooking delicious meals for those she cherished. Her warmth and kindness will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Christine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph Mahon, and her son-in-law, Donald Ehrlich. She was also preceded in death by her siblings Ida Bee, Eunice, Lois, Celia, and Dora.

Christine is survived by her son, Kerry (Sharon) Mahon, and her daughter, Linda Ehrlich. She leaves behind grandchildren Terrie (Ron) Scott, Bryan Mahon, Sandra (Bob) Ehrlich, Julie Ehrlich Katzmann, and Don (Sharon) Ehrlich. She is also survived by her sister, Frances (Johnny) Hartley.

Christine was a proud great-grandmother to Casie, Jacob (Scott), Gavin, Valyn, Lana (Mahon), Kurtis, Garrett (Katzmann), and Donnie (Ehrlich). She also leaves behind great-great-grandchildren, including Guinevere Ehrlich, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held 1:00PM Thursday, March 13, 2025 with visitation two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Christine’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers as they honor her life and legacy.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. www.williamsonmemorial.com 615-794-2289.