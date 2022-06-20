OBITUARY: Ruby C. White (Crutcher) Roberts

Mrs. Ruby C. White (Crutcher) Roberts, age 87 of Franklin, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

She was born in Franklin, TN to the late Walter & Mattie Crutcher.

She was a member of Craigfield Methodist Church. She enjoyed visiting Amish Country in Ethridge, TN.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard “L.S.” White, Jr.; brothers, Roy Crutcher, Joe Crutcher, W.B. “Sam” Crutcher, and James “Bob” Crutcher; sisters, Addie Mae Hatcher, Alene Graves, and Frances Skinner; step-daughter, Connie Roberts, step-grandson, Peyton Bowman.

Ruby is survived by her husband of 14 years, James Wesley Roberts of Santa Fe, TN; daughters, Linda (Terry “Dugan”) Reed, Elaine (Jack) Hudson of Columbia, TN and Cathey (Don) Johnson of Franklin, TN; brothers, Clifton (Linda) Crutcher of Columbia, TN and Milton (Brenda) Crutcher of Thompsons Station, TN; sister, Barbara (Robert) King of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Robert (Charlotte) McGowan, Erica (Phillip) Holmes, Rachel (Anthony) Lasseter, Carrie (Trey) Hicks and Brooke (Jacob) Brandow, Gunner Bowman; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and many loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, June 20, 2022with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Ronnie Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

To view the funeral service online, please visit the link below:

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1655670666190926

