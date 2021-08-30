OBITUARY: Rubie Savage Hill

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Rubie Savage Hill

Rubie Savage Hill, Age 83 of Franklin, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Rubie was born in Franklin, TN on December 18, 1937, daughter of Malcolm & Gladys Savage.

She graduated from Franklin High School in 1956. She worked as a Comptroller for National Life Insurance/American General for 35 Years She was involved in Future Homemakers of America, Beta Club, Student Council, Pep Squad and class President. She received class Salutatorian.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rayburn Hill and her parents Malcolm and Gladys Savage of Franklin, TN).

Survivors include her sons: Randy Aydelotte & Chris Hill; Her sister Julia Minatra (Lane Minatra) and brother Charles E. Savage. Also her grandchildren; Chase, Corey, Carter Aydelotte & Peyton Hill.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM with Dr. Lynn Hill officiating.
Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Nashville Rescue Mission or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in loving memory of Rubie Savage Hill.

