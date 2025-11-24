OBITUARY: Ruben Bilbro Pruitt

Ruben Bilbro Pruitt, age 82, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on November 14, 1943, in Rutherford County, Ruben was the son of Ernest Pruitt and Willie Jo Nipper. He lived in the Middle Tennessee area all of his life, building deep roots in his community and forming lifelong friendships.

Ruben worked for Dugas Farms for 32 years, where he served faithfully as a manager and was known for his strong work ethic and steady leadership. Outside of work, he enjoyed the world of Team Roping and was active with the U.S. Team Roping community and the Middle Tennessee Ropers Association.

He was a member of Emmanuel Church of Christ in Thompson’s Station, where his quiet faith and gentle spirit were evident to all who knew him.

Survivors include loving wife, Jerrie C. Pruitt; his children, Marjorie Darlene Jones, Ruben Bilbro Pruitt, Jr ‘BJ” (Melanie); his sister and brother, Brenda Hargrove (Mark), Dewayne Pruitt (Cyndi) and his 8 grandchildren, Amber Byram, Leah Justice, Codi Rae Ivey, Wyatt Jones, Bilbro Prince, Colton Pruitt, Braden Pruitt & John Carter Pruitt and 10 great-grandchildren, all of whom brought him great joy. He is also survived by a dear friend, Shirley Harrison.

Ruben is preceded in death by his daughters, Lisa Anne Pruitt and Betty Jo Pruitt Prince, Brothers, Jimmy Pruitt, Junior Pruitt, Bobby Pruitt; sister Joyce Wise.

Ruben will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his love of farming and roping, and the steady, humble way he lived his life. His legacy of kindness, loyalty, and quiet strength will live on in all who loved him.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at Franklin Community of Faith Church, 506 Jordan Rd, Franklin, TN 37067.

A funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at Franklin Community of Faith Church, 506 Jordan Rd, Franklin, TN 37067, with Bro Gary Fewell & Bro. Ronnie Johnson officiating. Visitation from 10:00 AM until service time at 12:00 PM.

Burial will follow in Johnson Cemetery, Thompsons Station, TN.

Robert Jennette, Luke Jennette, Caleb Jennette, Wyatt Jones, Josh Byram & Matt Ivey will serve as Pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the breakfast morning crew at Huffs & cowboys & cowgirls of team roping Family.

Services have been entrusted to Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services, 105 SE Parkway #110, Franklin, TN 37064. (615) 721-7968 | www.stephensfs.com

