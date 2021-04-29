OBITUARY: Roy A White

Roy A. White age 65 of Thompsons Station, TN passed away April 27, 2021. Lifelong resident of Williamson County.

Roy drove a truck for over 30+ years and then went on to retire with Lowe’s. He had a passion for farming and building different things, but he was devoted to reading his Bible every day.

Roy is preceded in death by his parents, Presley Eugene and Georgia Cleo Crafton White and brother, Presley E. White, Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife, Clemmie D. Russell White; daughter, Deborah Allison (Derrick) Lynch; son, Roy (Julia) Eugene White; grandchildren, Allison, Patrick, Preston and Alyssa Lynch and Owen White; sisters, Janice (Walter) McGee, Ruth (Buck) Rivers, Carolyn (Johnny) Dye and Betty Ambrose.

Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:00PM Friday, April 30, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Bro. Gary Fewell officiating. Visitation will be held 4-8:00PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service Friday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com