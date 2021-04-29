OBITUARY: Roy A White

Roy A. White age 65 of Thompsons Station, TN passed away April 27, 2021. Lifelong resident of Williamson County.
Roy drove a truck for over 30+ years and then went on to retire with Lowe’s. He had a passion for farming and building different things, but he was devoted to reading his Bible every day.
Roy is preceded in death by his parents, Presley Eugene and Georgia Cleo Crafton White and brother, Presley E. White, Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife, Clemmie D. Russell White; daughter, Deborah Allison (Derrick) Lynch; son, Roy (Julia) Eugene White; grandchildren, Allison, Patrick, Preston and Alyssa Lynch and Owen White; sisters, Janice (Walter) McGee, Ruth (Buck) Rivers, Carolyn (Johnny) Dye and Betty Ambrose.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:00PM Friday, April 30, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Bro. Gary Fewell officiating. Visitation will be held 4-8:00PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service Friday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
Greenlight
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you, and start raising financially-smart kids today!
Open your child’s account today.
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.