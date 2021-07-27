OBITUARY: Roy Wayne Green

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Roy Wayne Green

Roy Wayne Green, age 61, of Chapel Hill, TN and former long- time resident of Franklin, TN, passed away Friday July 23, of injuries sustained from an accidental incident at his workplace. Wayne was born in Williamson County, son of the late Charlie H. Green, Jr. and Alma Lorene McCoy Green.

He retired from the Williamson County School System after twenty years of service. More recently, he was employed as a Glass Technician with Glass Doctor of Columbia. Wayne loved Hunting and Fishing, doing yardwork, and his Guitar. He loved his family dearly and he will be greatly missed.

Along with his parents, Wayne is preceded in death by a very special niece, Melissa Bruner.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine Childress Green, stepchildren, Holly (Pete) Mallol, Erik (Angela) Smithson, sisters, Betty (Melvin) Martin, Wanda Underwood, brothers, Houston (Debbie) Green, George (Donna) Green, grandchildren, Isaiah and Ivy Mallol, Audrey and Brody Smithson, Brandon Simmons, and many special Nieces and Nephews and Great Nieces and Nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 6:00PM Friday July 30, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Ward Jones officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 3:00PM until 6:00PM on Friday Evening prior to the Service. Honorary Pallbearers are all of Wayne’s many friends.

Flowers accepted, but if you wish memorials in Wayne’s name may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.

