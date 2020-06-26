



Roy Todd Ruth, age 56 of Fairview, TN, formerly of Franklin, TN passed away June 25, 2020 at his home.

He was a wonderful son, husband, father and grandfather. Todd was an avid bass fisherman. He was the former President of Richland Creek Bass Club. He was the founder of the Ultimate Swim Bait Series and the Ultimate Stand Up Worm Series.

Todd is preceded in death by his mom, Carolyn Ruth. He is survived by his wife, April Ruth; father, Roy Ruth; son, Chris Ruth; daughters, Jessica Ruth, Meghan (Michael) Griggs and Mackenzie Hargis; grandchildren, Kaden, Isaiah, Asher “Little Man” and Penelope; beloved dog, Heidi Poohnanny.

Funeral service will be held 2:00PM Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Marc Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 4-8PM Saturday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com



