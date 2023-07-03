OBITUARY: Roy Todd Blevins

Roy Todd Blevins, age 55 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 22, 2023.

Todd was born in Amarillo, TX on March 29 1968, to Dee & Jeanette Blevins. He married Connie (Price) Blevins on November 16, 1991, in Abilene, TX where he graduated from Abilene Christian University with a Bachelors of Business Administration. Most recently, he worked as a Senior Vice President for Community Health Systems. Throughout his career, Todd sought out new organizational challenges to tackle across a variety of industries. He was a luminary in the shared services space, enjoying the many facets of the job especially continual growth in his knowledge and skills, mentoring, and networking.

Todd is known for his infectious smile that could not be forgotten. He held a deep passion for classic cars (most notably his ‘65 red mustang), basketball, and the Indianapolis 500, which he attended every year with his daughter.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Carey and Veda Blevins and Roy and Cleo Crutchfield.

Todd is survived by his daughter, Reagan Blevins and her fiancé, Drake Lamp; parents, Dee and Jeanette Blevins; brother, Michael Blevins and his wife Lucy and Michael’s three children Zack Blevins, Heidi Blevins and Caleb Blevins, and their families.

A celebration of Todd’s life was held in Plano, TX with a number of his friends and family in attendance where his daughter spoke of his life, cherished memories, and the legacy he leaves here within his loved ones. Todd’s life is a beautiful reminder of what forgiveness, grace, love, and the power of God can have in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Roy Todd Blevins, please visit our flower store.

More Obituaries