OBITUARY: Roy Thomas Griggs

Mr. Roy Thomas Griggs, age 80, husband of Sarah Emma Hay Griggs, and a resident of Franklin, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his residence.

Born on June 7, 1942, in Williamson County, Roy was the son of the late Preston Paul Griggs and the late Frances Craft Griggs.

He married Sarah Emma Hay on June 5, 1965, and together they had two daughters. He was a hard worker who previously worked for Georgia Boot, Davis Garage, SpanDeck Inc, and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation before retiring. Roy was a member and ordained Deacon at Taylors Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Lynn (Daryl) Brown of Williamsport, Bonnie Carol (Tim) Scott of Columbia, sisters, Barbara Faye Day of Columbia, Shirley Ann (Mack) Potts of Columbia, brother in law, Wallace Potts of Primm Springs, three grandchildren, Mitchell Thomas Brown, Makayla Beth Scott, Sammie Jo Brown, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, J.W. Griggs, Everette Paul Griggs, sister, Katherine Marie Potts, and sister-in-law, Clara Griggs.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 2:00 PM with Bro. William Owens and Bro. Brian Talley officiating. Burial will follow in Lynn Cemetery in Williamson County. A visitation will also be held on Wednesday from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Kenneth Davis, Jason Davis, Jimmy Davis, Sr., Landon “Squeeze” Adams, Daryl Brown, and Tim Scott. Honorary pallbearers will include Roy’s neighbors and friends, Kenneth & Gail Davis, and the Staff of Adoration Hospice, especially Tom Holliday, RN.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

