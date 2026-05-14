Mr. Roy L. “Pete” Ladd, Jr., age 79, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at his home in Chapel Hill, TN. He was born in Kings Hospital in Columbia, TN on October 13, 1946. Mr. Ladd was a member of the Baptist Church and proudly served our country in the United States Army. Mr. Pete was a member of the Chapel Hill Lions Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Lindell Ladd, Sr. and Vera Mae Booker Ladd Baker.

Pete was an avid hunter and fisherman all of his life. He enjoyed camping. Most of all he loved his family and spending time with his family, especially enjoying being a Granddaddy.

After Retiring from the VA Hospital in Nashville, TN as a Radiologic Technologist for 32 years, he turned to farming full time until handing it over to his sons in 2025.

Mr. Ladd is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Betty Vernon Ladd of Chapel Hill, TN; sons, Andrew V. (Regina) Ladd of Chapel Hill, TN, Brian J. (Julie) Ladd of Chapel Hill, TN; 3 grandsons, Andy England, Sutter England, Easton Ladd, all of Chapel Hill, TN; brother, Greg (Susie) Ladd of Sante Fe, TN.

Visitation with the family will be from 4 PM until 8 PM on Friday, May 15, 2026 at Lawrence Funeral Home. A private interment at Swanson Cemetery will happen at a later date.

The family requests for those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Chapel Hill Fire Department, P.O. Box 157, Chapel Hill, TN.

LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, 203 South Horton Pkwy, Chapel Hill, TN 37034, 931-364-2233, is in charge arrangements.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.