OBITUARY: Roy Gray Bumpus

Mr. Roy Gray Bumpus, age 89, of Spring Hill, TN passed December 23, 2021. He was employed as a sales associate with Home Depot and a former Building Manager with Brentwood United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Sarah Elizabeth Haynes and Homer Stem Bumpus; brother, James “Shorty” Bumpus; sister, Virginia Sanford. He is survived by, nephews, Ricky (Audrey) Sanford, great nephew, Michael Sanford and niece, Cindy Sanford.

A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Williamson Memorial Gardens with Craig Goff and David Bradley officiating. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Fenton Warren Sunday School Class and Home Depot associates. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

To send flowers to Roy’s family, please visit our floral store.