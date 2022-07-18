OBITUARY: Roy G. Nicholson

Mr. Roy G. Nicholson of Arrington, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, he was 83 years old.

Preceded in death by parents, Luey and Ruth Nicholson; son, Donald Mark Nicholson; and brother, Thomas David Nicholson.

Survived by wife, Ann Hackett Nicholson; daughter, Deborah Lin Blankenship; son, Ronald Scott (Lori) Nicholson; stepsons, Steven Lee Porter and Robert Bryan (Katheryne Tonja) Porter; grandchildren, Austin Cole Porter, Christopher Frances Nicholson, Kenneth Michael Nicholson, Amanda Paige Nicholson, Jessica Nicole Nicholson, Macon Bryan Porter, Ava Macy Anne Porter, Samuel Thorne Blankenship and Jennifer Irene MacDonald; and great-grandchildren, Dalten Tyler Chapman and Ryan Michael McMillion.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, July 18, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Christ Church Memorial Gardens. Active Pallbearers; John Lopenzina, Jay Deweese, Jay Uselton, Allen Johnson, Mike Johnson, Danny Phillips and Jon Taylor. Visitation will be Monday, July 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 12 Noon at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/