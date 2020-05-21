



Roy Eugene Trice, 75, died May 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at his home in Saint George Island, FL, following a brief illness.

Roy was a Marine Veteran of the Vietnam War, where he proudly served his country. Following his Military Service, Mr. Trice returned to Williamson County, where he spent 57 years, married to the love of his life, Mary Alice Trice. As a pillar of the community, Roy was member of Belleview Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Bethesda Masonic Lodge #201, and Past Commander of VFW Post 4893. He was a loyal and faithful servant to God, his country, his family and friends and the community where he spent his 75 years touching many lives.

Rudder, as friends and family knew him, is survived by his loving wife, Mary Alice Trice, his daughters, Gena Trice, Becky Trice-Meeks, & Debbie Madden Howell, two wonderful grandsons, Jacob Trice & Caleb Meeks, a beautiful great-granddaughter, Brynleigh Grace Trice, and his faithful companion, Pugsley Trice. Also left to cherish Roy’s memory is his brother, James (Bubba) Crafton, his sisters, Donna Crafton Whidby & Betty Crafton Pratt, his Uncle, Doris (Putt) Smithson, his aunt Jimmie Robinson and too many family members and friends to even begin to name.

A Private Family visitation will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 11:00AM until 2:00PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A Graveside Service in Williamson Memorial Gardens will follow at 2:00PM Saturday, May 23, 2020; everyone is welcome to attend. Brother Larry Guin and John Koelz will officiate. Mr. Trice will be honored with Full Marine Military Honors and a Masonic Service at the graveside.

Pallbearers will be Jacob Trice, Caleb Meeks, Brad Meeks, Jimmy Crafton, Larry Giles & Timmy Giles. Honorary Pallbearers are Bethesda Masonic Lodge 201, Belleview CPC, Harpeth Lick CPC, Billy Carl Tomlin, Putt Smithson, Harmon Smith, Ben Seawell, Susan Scarbrough, Kip Richardson, Gayle Osteen, Joe Osteen, Eugene McMillan, Kim Council.

If you wish to honor the memory of Roy Trice, the family ask you do so in his spirit of always taking care of others. Please consider making a donation to Belleview Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Harpeth Lick Cumberland Presbyterian Church, or the CGFreck Animal Foundation.



