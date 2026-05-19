Roy Ester Perry age 90 of Nolensville passed away peacefully May 16, 2026. A native of Nashville, he was the only child of the late Roy W. and Nellie Baker Perry. He retired from the United Methodist Publishing House after 25+ years as an editor where he made four lifelong friends; Carla Bolles, Madeline Walls, Ty Powers and his “adopted daughter”, Leigh Ann Hughes…all who he remained in close contact with until the day he died. He loved books and reading, bad jokes, a challenging game of chess and twice weekly visits discussing philosophy and solving the world’s problems with his close knit group of friends at Starbucks.

Roy is survived by his loving wife of 65 years; Bernice (Bunny), his daughters and sons-in-law; Sara (Tracy) Garrison, Esther (Shawn) King and three grandchildren; Logan Burns, Meghan Garrison and John Thomas Garrison.

The Perry family has chosen to have a private Graveside service with his son-in-law, Tracy Garrison, officiating. Pall bearers include Shawn King, Logan Burns, John Thomas Garrison, Jerry McCarley, Gregg Peterson and Michael Mitchell. Honorary pall bearers are Tobey Scales, Garrett Scales and Josh Scales. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in his honor to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Funeral Services Provided By

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin

3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.