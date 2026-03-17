Roy Elliott Davis, age 89 of Franklin, TN passed away March 9, 2026. Elliott was a native of Williamson County, TN and a graduate of Hillsboro High School in Williamson County. He retired as a truck driver with Parman Oil Company after many years of service. After retirement, he retired from his second career with the Williamson County Highway Department. Elliott was a faithful member of West Main Church of Christ.

Preceded in death by wife, Barbara Annette McCord Davis; son, Timothy E. Davis; parents, Roy E. and Amanda Virginia Overby Davis; brothers, John Everett Davis and William Earl Davis. Survived by: daughter, Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Davis (Ronnie) Harris; grandchildren, Dustin James (Rachael) Anderson and Roy Jonathan (Delaney) Davis; great grandchildren, Wyatt James Anderson and Eli Davis; daughter in law, Pam Mangrum Davis and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted 3:00 PM Sunday, March 15, 2026 at Leiper’s Fork Cemetery, Josh McCord officiating. Active pallbearers will be Scott Davis, Tony Davis, Ronnie Harris, Dustin Anderson, Will Davis and Waylon Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Joey Davis, Steve Peeler, Silas Jones, Wyatt Anderson, Roy Jonathan Davis and Eli Davis. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Visitation will be 12:30 PM until 2:30 PM Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794‑2289 williamsonmemorial.com.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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