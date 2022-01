Roy Douglas Maynard – Age 76 of Nolensville, TN. January 1, 2022.

Survived by wife, Trena Hendrix Maynard; daughter, Nancy Maynard Moates, Erica (Casey) Harmon, Hope Faulkner and Haley (Alan) Barger; son, Douglas Gentry Maynard; grandchildren, Morgan, Savannah and Gentry “GW” Maynard, Barrett and Conrad Moates and Harper Harmon.

Celebration of Life will be Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road with visitation from 1-3 p.m.