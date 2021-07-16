OBITUARY: Roy Dennis Fitzgerald

Roy Dennis Fitzgerald, age 71 of Spring Hill, TN passed away on July 12, 2021.

Born and raised in Columbia, TN to the late Henry Fitzgerald and Elsie Black Fitzgerald. Roy worked over 25 years as a truck driver. He would light up a room when he walked in. He had a big heart and always had a smile on his face. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He leaves behind his daughter, Vickie (David) Alexander; siblings, Wilma “Willie” Barron, Juanita (Jim) Riddle, and Dorris (Lori) Fitzgerald; grandchildren, Nickole (Nick) Alexander, Jean (Wesley) Wauford, and Luna Alexander; great grandchildren, Kenzi & Hazel Alexander; numerous nieces and cousins.

The family would like to thank all of Roy’s friends who have supported him during his retirement.

A graveside inurnment will be held at 11:00am on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Jones Cemetery in Columbia, TN.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Jones Cemetery.