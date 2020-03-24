Roy David “Dave” Haines was passionate about music. The radio in his truck was permanently set to the oldies station, he knew the lyrics to every Beach Boys song, and he could tell you the month and year that every Beatles #1 reached the top of the Billboard charts.

If he learned you were a musician, he would chat with you for hours about your musical inspirations and the type of instrument you played. Last year, he took up the guitar himself, a hobby that filled him with pride.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather (or opa, as his Belgian granddaughter, Esmee, called him).

Dave was born November 4, 1947 in Sabina, Ohio and passed away on March 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Kaup Haines; his daughters, Abigail (Justin) Luna; Valerie Haines; Samantha (Kristof) Morjaen; Renee Cowan; his son, Randy Haines; his stepson, Joseph Eley; and his brother, Dennis (JoEtta) Haines, as well as 14 grand and step-grandchildren. His parents, Roy E. and Darnella Haines, and brother, Larry Haines, predeceased him.

Dave graduated from the Oklahoma Military Academy in Claremore, Oklahoma in 1967, and he served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam War Veteran. Dave was an expert in the field of agronomy, and he retired from Monsanto Corporation after 25 years.

The family requests donations in his name be made to the local food bank – The Little Pantry that Could at www.thelittlepantrythatcould.org/donate or Miracles for Heroes which provides support for veterans at www.miraclesforheroes.org.

Services provided by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Franklin, TN. A military honor burial will be held during a private service at Arlington National Cemetery.