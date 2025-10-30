OBITUARY: Roy Buddy Hudgins Jr.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Roy H. Hudgins JR or best known as Buddy Hudgins, on October 27, 2025 at the age of 57. He passed away peacefully at his home in Bon Aqua, Tennessee.

Born on May 23, 1968 in Fairview Tennessee. Buddy was a man of immense strength and kindness with a heart of gold. He was the devoted husband of Pamela Hudgins for 38 years.

He was a certified master mechanic and wrecker driver. He also volunteered driving semis delivering goods for the Church of Christ disaster relief efforts. He was known for his wisdom, sense of humor, strong work ethic, and his passion of vehicles. He could diagnose the problem over the phone. He instilled in his children, the importance of hard work, family, and lending a helping hand when needed and was a true role model. He hung the moon and stars for his 4 grandbabies.

He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Hudgins; his children, Bryan (Victoria) Hudgins, Brittany (Eric) Tollefson; his grandchildren, Josilyn Hudgins, Emmaline, Owen and Atlas Tollefson; siblings Patricia Haines and Steven (Wanda) Sullivan; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his mother and father Leola Patricia and Roy H. Hudgins SR; his mother and father-in-law Carolyn and Barry Darnell and his brother Patrick Sullivan.

Celebration of life service is to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Brittany Tollefson‘s donation account at First Bank in Fairview, Tennessee.