OBITUARY: Ross Whitfield Comeaux

Ross Whitfield Comeaux of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on January 17, 2023 in Nashville, TN. He was 46.

Ross will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mila, as well as his two daughters Cora (7) and Evie (4).

Ross is also survived by his mother Kathleen Gerdes Comeaux, two brothers Gregory Comeaux (Amy) of Pineville, LA and Dr. Matthew Comeaux (Elise) of Salt Lake City, UT, his father and mother-in-law Miles and Jolene Sanderson, his brother-in-law Victor Sanderson (Bea), and his two sisters-in-law, Rhonda Sanderson Kanakis (Peter) and Angie Sanderson. He was a proud uncle to four nieces and five nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Stephen Comeaux.

Ross was born on March 1, 1976 in Metairie, LA and raised in Lafayette, LA. He graduated from Acadiana High School in 1994, and from the University of Alabama – Huntsville (UAH) in 1998 with a degree in Finance. While at UAH, he was an All-American Soccer player and played professionally in Nashville, TN and Lake Charles, LA for three seasons.

After ending his professional career, Ross received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Alabama in 2002, and worked as an investment banker in New York City with Bank of America, Royal Bank of Canada, and JP Morgan Chase.

Ross married in 2013 and moved to Birmingham, Alabama to continue his career in the business sector. He was most recently employed as Vice President of Investor Relations with Community Health Systems in Franklin, TN. Ross enjoyed watching soccer, golf, and the Crimson Tide on television and in person, as well as being a master griller on the BBQ pit. His most favorite pastime was spending time with his three favorite girls – Mila, Cora, and Evie.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, January 27, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Road, in Brentwood, Tennessee from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. A funeral mass will be held immediately following visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations to Holy Family Catholic Church or your favorite charity in memory of Ross.

