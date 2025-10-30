OBITUARY: Rosie Virginia Evans

Rosie Virginia Evans, age 94, of Thompson’s Station, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2025.

She was born in Bethesda, Tennessee, to the late Jo Howard Crafton and Dan D. Davis. Rosie was a proud graduate of Franklin High School and Andrew Jackson Business College.

In addition to her parents, Rosie was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Poteete.

Those left to cherish Rosie’s memory are her sons, Zane L. Evans Jr., and Terry L. Tompkins (Frances Annie); brothers, Jerry Davis and Wayne Davis; sisters, Wanda June Davis, Linda Gale Davis and Lillie Louise Poteete Buford. She was a devoted grandmother to Shawn Evans, Wayland Evans, Nick Tompkins, and Seth Tompkins, and a cherish great-grandmother to Jordan, Jon, Ryan, Peyton, and Rosie.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:30AM on Friday, October 31, 2025, at Poteete Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at Williamson Memorial from 10:00-11:00 AM on Friday.

The care of Rosie Virginia Evans and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

