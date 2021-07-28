OBITUARY: RoseMary Micsak

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for RoseMary Micsak

Our beautiful, loving mother RoseMary Micsak, age 92 passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

She was young at heart, eyes that sparkled, and a smile that lit up the room. She was born on April 21, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of the late Elsie and Ernest Adolfson. She married the late Andrew Joseph Micsak on November 20, 1948. They had a loving marriage and 8 wonderful children that began in Chicago but most of which was spent in Saginaw, Michigan.

Rosemary enjoyed bowling, shuffleboard, reading, Wednesday night trivia, but most of all playing cards with family and friends. She relished the time with her family when they traveled. She loved decorating for all holidays, especially Christmas. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.

RoseMary is survived by her seven children, Joyce Micsak-Tolbert of Saginaw, Judy (Joe) Gregus of Thompsons Station, John Micsak of Saginaw, Laura ( Bob) Qualman of Brentwood, Ron (Jane) Micsak of Lebanon, Jeff (Grace) Micsak of Saginaw, Linda (Rick) Emeott of Thompsons Station. Her loving sister Betty Kania of Oklahoma City, Ok. 19 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren, many in-laws, nieces and nephews and friends who were like family. Preceded in death are her husband Andy, son Michael, and brothers Sonny and Raymond.

We will have a celebration of life on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at the home of her daughter Linda at 2730 Critz Lane, Thompsons Station, Tn. from 4:00-7:00. There will also be a gathering and a graveside burial of her ashes in Saginaw, Mi. at a later date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations or memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.

