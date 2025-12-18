OBITUARY: Rosemary (Marty) Agnes Zeck Prine

Rosemary (Marty) Agnes Zeck Prine, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, partner, artist, athlete, dancer, and lifelong free spirit, passed away at age 79 at her home in Franklin, Tennessee, surrounded by loved ones and her beloved dog Pippa.

Born in Youngstown, Ohio, Marty was a 1964 graduate of Ursuline High School, where she was affectionately known as “Rosie” — a nickname that suited her warmth and brightness perfectly.

In 1966, Marty spread her wings and moved to Dallas to become a flight attendant with Braniff Airways, embracing adventure, travel, and independence at a time when the world felt wide open to her. Marty was an avid reader her entire life, with a special love for historical fiction. She loved music and she *really* loved to dance. A friend shared that as young women she and Marty would play records and dance so much that they’d “melt the plastic!”

She was also a gifted and imaginative artist who found joy in mixed media painting, with a mantra of coloring “outside the lines,” just the way she lived: creatively, independently, and always in her own beautiful way. Her creativity extended beyond the canvas into her love of gardening and interior design, where she had a special talent for turning everyday spaces into places of warmth, beauty, and wonder.

She was equally at home outdoors and in motion — hiking, golfing, playing tennis and racquetball — and not only competed, but coached sports for her children’s schools throughout their lives. Marty and her teammates were frequently recognized for winning local sporting events, though she cared far more about the joy of the game than the trophies.

In the 1980s, reflecting her deep love of service and her lifelong support of the charities and causes she believed in, Marty took on one of the most meaningful roles of her life when she escorted orphaned children from Korea to meet their newly adopted (and very excited) families in the United States — a quiet, compassionate act that embodied her generous heart. More than anything else in the world, Marty loved her children and her family. Throughout their lives, she had a remarkable way of creating magic in ordinary moments — through celebrations, holidays, travel, and simple everyday rituals — making childhood feel imaginative, safe, and full of wonder.

She was a devoted mother, a proud grandmother, a thoughtful listener, and a generous teacher. Her wisdom was often gentle, her encouragement constant, and her love unwavering.

She was preceded in death by her husband and the father of her children, Walter B. Prine; her parents, George Brinton and Eleanor Katherine Cullinan Zeck; and her brothers, William Zeck and John Zeck.

She is survived by her daughters, Megan Prine (Brian Stoltz), Kelly Erickson (Craig Papke), and Eryne Prine; her granddaughter, Bryce Erickson; her committed partner of nearly 20 years, Bill Handel, her brother, George (Coral) Zeck; her sister, Mary Nemeth; her nieces, Laura Reveal, Heather Nemeth, and Heidi Moss; as well has her bonus children, Jason J. (Claudia) Handel and Heather Lynn (Mark) Zwickey; and her bonus grandchildren, Emma Handel, Allie (Menden) Groeschell, Kate Handel, Zoe Zwickey, Taylor Zwickey, and Sydney Zwickey.

The family will hold a private Celebration of Life at a later date. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, Marty requested that memorial donations be made to **World Central Kitchen** (wck.org), an organization whose mission reflects Marty’s generous heart and care for others.

*Her spirit lives on in each flower she planted, each canvas she painted, her favorite songs and in the countless lives she touched.*

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email