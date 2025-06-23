OBITUARY: Rose Susan Nelson

Rose Susan Nelson, a beloved member of the Nashville and Gallatin communities, passed away on June 21, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee, at the age of 81.

Born in New York City, New York, she dedicated her life to helping others as a licensed psychologist, owning her own practice for over three decades. Her commitment to her profession and the communities she served left an indelible mark on many lives.

Rose received her Master’s and PhD in Psychology from Tennessee State University, an achievement that set the foundation for her successful career. Over the years, she became a trusted figure in the mental health field, known for her compassion, understanding, and commitment to her clients’ wellbeing.

Outside of her professional life, Rose cherished her role as a loving pet owner. She found joy and comfort in the companionship of her five beloved dogs, whom she cared for deeply. Her vibrant spirit and love for these animals reflected her nurturing nature and her ability to connect with both people and creatures alike.

Rose is survived by her brother, David (Alicia) Nelson, sister, Judy Sosland; longtime friend, Louise Katz, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Ethel Nelson, and her brother-in-law, Henry Sosland.

A graveside service will be held in her honor on June 23, 2025, at 4:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Gardens, located at 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064. Friends and family are invited to gather to celebrate the remarkable life of Rose Susan Nelson, whose legacy of love, care, and commitment will continue to inspire all who knew her.