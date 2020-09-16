OBITUARY: Rose Marie Waller

Rose Marie Waller, age 65 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Rosie was born in Fayetteville, TN on April 23, 1955, daughter of Alfred & Charlotte Coleman, Sr.

She was preceded in death by her son, Bobby James Waller, Jr., Ex-husband, Bobby James Waller, Sr., father, Alfred Coleman, Sr., & brother, Alfred Coleman, Jr.

Survivors include her loving daughter, Amie (Jason Daubenspeck) Waller; siblings, Terry Michael (Susan) Coleman, Anita (Richard) Baltzer & Carolyn (James) Hawks; grandchild, Tyler Waller; great-grandchild, Braxton Lee Waller; numerous nieces & nephews and great-nieces & great-nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Brother Ronnie Johnson officiating.

There will be a visitation one hour prior to service.

Burial will follow in Calvary Baptist Cemetery.

Tyler Waller, Terry Michael Coleman, Jason Daubenspech & other family and friends will serve as pallbearers.