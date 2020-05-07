Rose Marie Stutts McNabb, age 78 of Thompsons Station, TN passed away May 5, 2020. She was born in Franklin, TN to the late Bill & Louise Tomlin Beard. She retired from Durango Boot Company where she worked for over 25 years.

Preceded in death by her children, Anthon Ray “Tony” Stutts and Linda Sue Farmer; brother, James Edward “Jimmy” Beard. Survived by her sisters, Susan Bruce and Kim (Marvin) Mealer; grandchildren, Crystal (Josh) Yates, Richard (Cara) Farmer, Daniel Souders and Christopher Souders; great-grandchildren, Kaira, Kaitlynn & Rowdy Yates, Mckayla Blackburn, Cayden & Westyn Farmer and Haylee & Alli Souders; many loving nieces and great-nieces; beloved kitty, Patches.

A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Joe Copolo will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of Williamson County Animal Center. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289.