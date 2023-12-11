OBITUARY: Rose Marie Janicki

Rose Marie Janicki, a kind and welcoming soul, always made others feel at ease. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, finding her greatest joy in the presence of her beloved family. With a heart full of warmth and compassion, Rose Marie touched the lives of many throughout her journey.

Born on August 19, 1932, in the vibrant city of Chicago, Illinois, Rose Marie’s early years were shaped by the love and guidance of her parents, Harry Daniels and Marie Collinet Daniels. As she blossomed into adulthood, fate had a beautiful surprise in store for her. Rose Marie met Harold W. Janicki, who would become not only her loving husband but also her best friend. Their bond was unbreakable, and they cherished one another for 56 remarkable years until Harold’s passing on July 31, 2007.

Rose Marie’s legacy is not only defined by her role as a devoted wife but also as a remarkable mother to her daughter Patricia Endara. Patricia was more than just a daughter; she was the embodiment of Rose Marie’s love and nurturing nature. Alongside Patricia came Rodrigo Endara, who became more than just a son-in-law; he became an integral part of Rose Marie’s extended family. Rose Marie was also a devoted and loving sister to Linda Hammond and Joseph Schrantz, serving as a remarkable mother figure to both of them.

Her grandchildren were the light of Rose Marie’s life. Jessica (Jason) Cordova brought immense joy with their playful laughter and infectious smiles while Matthew (Tara) Endara showcased determination and strength. The proud matriarch witnessed her lineage extend even further as Gianna, Ava, Emma, and Henry came into this world as great-grandchildren. Rose Marie’s heart swelled with love for each successive generation that graced her existence.

In addition to nurturing a beautiful family dynamic, Rose Marie found solace in various hobbies and interests that enriched her daily life. She treasured the companionship of her little white dog, Nube, affectionately known as her “little protector.” Together, they formed an unbreakable bond, offering comfort and unconditional love to one another. Rose Marie was also captivated by the mesmerizing sight of hummingbirds fluttering around her garden. Their delicate presence brought her peace and tranquility, reminding her of the beauty that could be found even in the smallest of creatures. Additionally, she found joy in spending time on the lake, immersing herself in the serenity of the water and basking in nature’s embrace.

Rose Marie’s life will be honored and celebrated through a series of events. A visitation will take place on Monday, December 11, 2023, commencing at 10:30 AM at the Catholic Church of the Nativity located at 2793 Buckner Ln, Thompson’s Station, TN 37179. Followed by the visitation, a Mass will be held at the same location starting at 11:00 AM. Friends, family, and all those who were touched by Rose Marie’s remarkable spirit are invited to pay their respects and join together in commemorating a life well-lived.

With tender emotions and poignant memories, we say farewell to Rose Marie Georgiana Janicki. May her gentle spirit find eternal peace as it reunites with her late husband Harold and all those who have gone before her. As we navigate our lives sans her physical presence, let us draw strength from the love she shared and carry forward her beautiful legacy. Rest peacefully, dear Rose Marie. You will forever live within our hearts.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059, www.springhill-memorial.com.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

.