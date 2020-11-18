OBITUARY: Rose Marie Copeland

Rose Marie Hauser Copeland, age 102 of Primm Springs, TN passed away November 14, 2020.

Born in Memphis, TN to the late Fred & Louise Beelte Hauser. She was a lifelong devout Catholic.

Rose is preceded in death by her husband, George P. Copeland. She is survived by her children, Susan Stoker, Elaine (Wayne) Tabor, George (Becky) Copeland and Richard (Meredith) Copeland; grandchildren, Vance, Angie, Michael, Lori, Katie, Jennifer, Rachel and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Rachel, Alex, Destiny, Skyler, Avery, Erin, Calen, Abbie & Zoey and one great-great grandchild, Sawyer.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00AM Wednesday, November 18, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 11:00AM Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Memphis, TN.