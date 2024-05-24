OBITUARY: Rose Johnson Klein

Rose Johnson Klein, age 88, passed away peacefully in Franklin, Tennessee following a lengthy illness.

Rose was born in southwest Georgia on December 29, 1935, the fourth of six children to Eugenia “Genie” Blythe Johnson and George Clifford Johnson.

While still in high school, she met and married James “Jimmy” Klein, and the two moved to Tennessee. Jimmy began working in the country music industry where he, among other things, managed the career of George Jones, which required a brief move to Vidor, Texas. They then returned to Tennessee where Rose remained the rest of her life.

Although Rose did not pursue a formal education, she was a life-long learner who loved gardening and gourmet cooking. After teaching herself to type, she got a job at Aetna Insurance, where she “rose” through the ranks. Her innate sense of style and her keen intellect made her a formidable career woman. But her true love remained her family.

Rose had five children, Sherry, Shannon, Sandy, Jay, and Jeff, all of whom live in Tennessee. Throughout her life, Rose considered herself blessed to spend so much time with her children, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. And, in her death, she was surrounded by her loving children.

Rose is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, George C. Johnson, Jr., William M. Johnson, Mary Ann Johnson Morgan, Kathryn Johnson Snowden, and Jane Johnson Offer, her son-in-law, Grant Sasser, and three of her beloved grandchildren, Will Sasser, Brandon Klein, and Kim Klein.

She is survived by her children, Sherry Anderson (Andy), Shannon Overby, Sandy Sasser, Jay Klein, and Jeffrey Klein (Nancy), her grandchildren, Andrew Anderson (Liz), Kathryn Anderson Ponchak (Orin), Sabe Overby, John Overby, Molly Sasser Morgan (Dustin), Brittany Klein Scanlon, Kayla Klein, Kelley Klein, and Nickolas Klein, and nine greatgrandchildren.

Rose was a life-long member of the Primitive Baptist Church, and Brother Doyle Hurst will conduct her funeral service. The funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Anderw Anderson, John Overby, Orin Ponchak, Andy Anderson, Dustin Morgan and Kyle Scanlon will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to thank Sheryl, Kim, and Kristen and the other staff members at Vitality Senior Living for the love and care shown to Rose. They also would like to thank the people at Shalom Hospice for their kindness and grace in helping Rose and her loved ones navigate her final days.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Big Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church c/o Glen Dodson, 6608 Flushing Drive, College Grove, TN 37046.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email