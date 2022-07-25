OBITUARY: Rose Deperino Valcarcel

Rose Deperino Valcarcel, age 90 of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Rose was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 8, 1931, daughter to the late Anthony & Grace Deperino.

She was a longtime resident of Franklin, TN and a member of St, Philip Catholic Church. Rose remained active in the church and worked in the St. Phillip office for over 20 years before retiring.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Valcarcel; sons, Michael (Shawn) Valcarcel & Anthony (Gail) Valcarcel; & sister, Palma (Carmine) Isernia.

Survivors include her daughters, Dr. Dorothy Valcarcel (Dr. Paul A.)_Craig, Jeanne Valcarcel (Phillip) Drone & Mary Valcarcel (Chris Gibbs); siblings, Filomena Deperino Andringa & Angelo (Mary Jane) Deperino; six grandchildren, Gabrielle Elyse Lamb, Ziggy Jalen Craig, A.J. Valcarcel, Rebecca Rose Gomez, Siobhan Valcarcel Smith, & Stephen Anthony Drone; & four great-grandchildren, Jett Anthony Valcarcel, Marley June Craig, Xander Isaiah Smith, & Lorelai Noelle Smith.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with an hour visitation prior to service. Father Bala Marneni Showraiah officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Family members will serve as pallbearers, Dr. Paul A. Craig, Phillip Drone, Ziggy Jalen Craig, A.J. Valcarcel, Jett Anthony Valcarcel, Chris Gibbs, Elijah Smith, & Stephen Anthony Drone; honorary pallbearer, Angelo Deperino.

Expression of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Philip Catholic Church Arts & Environment in loving memory of Rose Deperino Valcarcel.

