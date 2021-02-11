OBITUARY: Roscoe Alex “Rocky” Jaco

Roscoe Alex “Rocky” Jaco, age 41 of Franklin, TN passed away February 10, 2021. Rocky was raised in Williamson County, TN.

He worked for many years with Always In Bloom and also driving a tow truck. One of his proudest times was during Katrina Hurricane he went to do disaster relief clean up.

Preceded in death by father, Roscoe Alex Jaco, Sr.; grandparents, James Robert and Mary Nell Harris, Jess and Geneva Jaco; aunt, Brenda Cook and uncle, Paul Jaco.

Survived by: mother, Sandra Jaco Chapman; brother, Joshua Jaco; sister, Jessica Marie Jaco; nieces and nephews, Harley, Krystal and Logan Lawson, Brittany Jaco and Destiny Bennett; aunts and uncles, Glenda (Hoby) King, Carol (Larry) Osburn, Harry Jaco and Janell Jones.

Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 PM Friday, February 12, 2021 at Pond Cemetery, Herschel Osborne officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Rocky Jaco Memorial Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com