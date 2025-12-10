OBITUARY: Rosario G. Knobloch

Rosario G. Knobloch, a woman whose light, laughter, and adventurous soul touched every life she encountered, departed this world on December 3, 2025, in Lebanon, Tennessee. Born in Villamartín, Spain, Rosario was the cherished daughter of Francisco Gutierrez Fredande and Francisca Macias Carvente.

Rosario married the love of her life, David W. Knobloch, and together they built a life marked by devotion, resilience, and unforgettable memories. With David’s military career, the family had the unique opportunity to live in many cities around the world, including those in Africa and various states in the US. Rosario made every place feel like a home, these experiences shaped their lives and created stories they will forever cherish. “It’s the love of a family that makes a house a home.”

Full of life and joy, Rosario possessed an adventurous spirit that made the chapters of her life rich, colorful, and completely unforgettable. A devoted Catholic, she was a faithful member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Baldwin, Michigan, where she found solace and inspiration, especially through the kindness and readings of Father Joe.

Rosario adored her family with every ounce of her heart. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she embraced her role as grandmother with a mixture of tenderness, humor, and just the right amount of mischievous fun. Her loved ones could spend hours sharing stories of her many spirited shenanigans, each one more entertaining than the last.

She found great joy in the simple pleasures of life: admiring the beauty of the outdoors, tending to her flowers and garden, and filling her home with music, most often the beloved songs of Julio Iglesias, which she sang at the top of her lungs. A phenomenal cook with a deep love of seafood, Rosario developed a passion for crabbing during the years she lived in South Carolina, a hobby she embraced wholeheartedly.

Her playful, competitive nature brought laughter to many; she could light up a bowling alley or a casino with her humor and spirited enthusiasm. Rosario also had a natural gift for making others smile; her comedic timing and warm personality made her unforgettable to everyone she met.

Rosario’s memory will be forever cherished by her children: Jose Macias, Michael W. (Heidi) Knobloch, and Kathy Benson; her grandchildren: Andrew (Ashley) Hammersley, Matthew Knobloch, William Knobloch, Kelsey (Nick) Dwyer, and Thomas “Tommy” Hammersley; and her great-grandchildren: Charlie, Bode, Koen, and Zoey.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 12:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home.

The care of Ms. Rosario G. Knobloch has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com