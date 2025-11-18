OBITUARY: Rosalind Ann Fleming Sawyers

Rosalind Ann Fleming Sawyers passed away on November 12, 2025, at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee, at the age of 79. She was born July 26, 1946, in Williamson County, Tennessee, to parents Joseph Patrick and Mary Elizabeth Fleming Smith.

Those left behind to cherish her many memories; devoted and loving family: children; Timothy (Senita), Randall, Bryan, and Tamika; grandchildren; Marquitues (Stacy), Whitney (Jason), Victor (Ebony), Timisha, Demarcuss, Samajai (Bria), Aaliyah, Montrez, Angel, and Desmond; a host of great-grandchildren; siblings, Thomas Edward (Barbara) Fleming, Yvonne Scott, Nathaniel (Pat) Smith, and Joseph Patrick; nieces and nephews; Eric (Rebecca), Daryl (Kathy), LaShawn (Corey), Kinsey (Helen), Eleanor, Carrie (Lamont), Tiffany (Brandon), Samantha, and Manvel; devoted relatives, Machelle (Ralph) Thompson, Angela Shelton, Michael Fleming, Judith Moss, Cassandra (Wilbur) Taylor, Shirley Johnson and Albert Fleming, other relatives, friends, and the Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church Family.

Ms. Sawyers will lie in state, Friday, November 21, 2025, from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Waters Funeral Home, Inc., 1408 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

Visitation with family, Saturday, November 22, 2025, from 11:00 until 12:00 at Locust Ridge Primitive Baptist Church, 4991 Murfreesboro Road, Arrington, Tennessee, with the funeral to begin at 12 Noon. Brother Ralph Thompson, officiating, and Elder Howard Rucker, eulogist. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Franklin, Tennessee. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

For more obituaries, visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email