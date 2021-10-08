OBITUARY: Rosalie M. Moreno

Rosalie M. Moreno, age 81 of Thompsons Station, TN went to be with the Lord on October 4, 2021.

Rosalie is preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Boland. She leaves behind her two children, Laura (Lowell) Ross and Jeff Olson; siblings, Mary Jane (Gino) Vinci, Sam (Gayle) Ruffino, Josephine (Richard) Lubicz, and Jerry Ruffino; grandchildren, Brandon (Tiffany Amato) Ross, Amanda, Kendall, and Kaylee Ross, Josh (Susie) Olson, Ashley and Kari Olson, Maddy (Ben) Wilson, and Regan Boland; great grandchildren, Diamond Maldonado, Juniper and Audrey Wilson; son-in-law, Bruce Boland.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Father Jerry Strange officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial at Spring Hill Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

“Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our day bread. And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, forever. Amen”

