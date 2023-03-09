OBITUARY: Rosa Espinosa

Rosa Espinosa, age 81, of Thompsons Station, TN, and formerly of Spring Hill, FL and Staten Island, NY passed away March 5, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Christopher Espinosa, Rosa was preceded in death by daughters, Laura Livingston and Rosemary Espinosa; brother, Maximo Nieves; and grandson, Edward Livingston.

She is survived by daughter, Stephanie Britton; brothers, Carlos Nieves and Antonio Nieves; sister, Eppie Nieves; and grandchildren, Briana Livingston, Christopher Donohue, Olivia Britton and Colin Britton.

Rosa enjoyed cooking for her family, dancing to salsa music, and working in her garden. A celebration of life will be held in Staten Island, NY at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Rosa’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?frequency_selected=2&sc_icid=mem-lp-donate-text-secondary

