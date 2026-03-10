Ronnie “Bubba” Edward Sweeney, Sr. age 66 of College Grove, TN passed away March 8, 2026. He was born in Franklin, TN to the late Bill Sweeney and Elizabeth Sharp. Bubba was a truck driver for Buford Trucking and Waters Trucking. He loved fishing and spending time with his kids and grandkids. Bubba enjoyed working on cars, going to the races and being outside on the farm. He also loved a good bowl of ice cream, especially strawberry and vanilla.

Bubba is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Margaret Elizabeth Sweeney; grandson, Gunner Adams; sister, Lisa Anderson; father and mother in-law, Ralph & Betty Harper; brother in-law, Ralph “Bugg” Harper.

He is survived by his sons, Ronnie (Amanda) Sweeney, Jr. and William “Buddy” (Tabatha) Sweeney; daughters, Jackie (Wesley) Adams and Crystal (Jason) Akin; brothers, Calvin Sweeney, Jeffrey “Mookie” Sharp and Jesse Sharp; sister, Judy (Rondale) Humphrey; grandchildren, Dakota Sweeney, Justin (Abby) Johnson, Cheyanne Sweeney, Kaylee (Ben) Williams, Anthony Bobo, Corey (Cassidy) Johnson, Ethan (Christy) Johnson, William Sweeney, Jr., Katie Sweeney, Nathen Sweeney, Jesse Sweeney, Thomas Akin and Sadie Adams; great-grandchildren, Princeton, Islah, Everlynn, Lacey, Brantley, Paisley, Waylon, Grace, Bowie and Grae.

The family would like to thank the caretakers with Caris Hospice, Mallie, Gosdson, Millie, Courtney, Cody and Rhonda.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Friday, March 13, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Herchel Osborne will officiate. Burial will follow at Adams Family Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Ronnie Sweeney, Jr., William J. Sweeney, Sr., Dakota Sweeney, William J. Sweeney, Jr., Wesley Adams and Raymond Harper. Grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Ronnie “Bubba” Sweeney Memorial Fund.

Visitation will be 4-8PM Thursday and two hours prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES

