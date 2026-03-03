Mrs. Ronna Edwards Baird, age 75, of Chapel Hill, TN passed away on Friday, February 27, 2026 at her residence. She was born in Franklin, TN to the late Ronald Lloyd Edwards and Charlotte Mary Zimmerman Edwards. Ronna was retired from American Airlines as a flight attendant with over 36 years of service. She was a member of Chapel Hill Church of Christ, and a former member of Woodson Chapel Church of Christ. For many years, Ronna volunteered with the animal shelter in Williamson County. Ronna was a graduate of the class of 1968 from Franklin High School.

Ronna loved flying and motorcycle riding. She had a deep passion for animals of all kinds. She enjoyed trips to the beach and going shopping. She was passionate about street rod cars and making jewelry. Most of all she enjoyed time spent with family and making memories.

Mrs. Baird is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Steve Baird of Chapel Hill, TN; brothers, Dick (Mary) Edwards of Clinton, AR, Tom (Brenda) Edwards of Temple, TX; nephews, Jeffrey Edwards, Rich Edwards, Hank Edwards; mother in law, Betty Baird; step mother in law, Barbara Baird; and many cousins.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday, March 2, 2026 from 4 PM until 8 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 11 AM from the Chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Isaac Bourne officiating. Interment will follow at Swanson Cemetery in Chapel Hill, TN.

Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Williamson County Animal Shelter, 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court, Franklin, TN 37064 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1801 West End Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203 or to the hospice organization of your choice.

LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, 203 South Horton Pkwy, Chapel Hill, TN, (931) 364-2233, is in charge of arrangements.

