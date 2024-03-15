OBITUARY: Ronald Reginald ‘Ron’ Dixon

Ronald Reginald “Ron” Dixon, 85 years old, of Franklin, TN, passed away on March 12, 2024 in Franklin, TN.

Ron was born in Columbus, OH to Alva R. Dixon and Jennie S. Dixon on March 12, 1939.

He went to school at West High School in Columbus, OH. He married Colleen Shepherd on September 28, 1962 in Nashville, TN. He graduated from David Lipscomb College in 1962. He worked as a Tennessee District Manager for Whirlpool Corporation for the majority of his working life.

He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Air National Guard. He was involved in sports in college and lettered in Basketball, Track, and Tennis. He was also a Deacon at Hillsboro Church of Christ and taught Sunday School and drove the bus.

Ron is preceded in death by Alva R. Dixon and Jennie S. Dixon and his parents-in-law, Meredith Shepherd and Dorothy H. Shepherd.

Ron is survived by his wife, Colleen Dixon, his daughters, Jenni Jones (Brian Jones, spouse) and Janet Holeman (Mark Holeman, spouse), his siblings, Robert Dixon (Joan Dixon, spouse), Mardell Leibrand (Lew Leibrand, spouse), and Vera Murphree, as well as his brother-in-law, Dr. Eugene M. Shepherd (Marilyn Waters, spouse). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Meredith Hines (Ben Hines, spouse), JJ Austin, Colleen Holeman, and Casey Holeman.

The family of Ron Dixon wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Alive Hospice.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, March 15th at 11:00 a.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Dan Chambers of Concord Road Church of Christ officiating. The family will visit with friends on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. A private burial will take place at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Elders of Concord Road Church of Christ and Deacons will be Honorary pallbearers. Memorials may be given to Concord Road Church of Christ Missions.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794 2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com.

