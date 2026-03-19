Ronald Paul Howell, 58, was born in Dearborn and passed away on March 14, 2026, in Columbia.

Ronald was a humble, kind, and selfless man whose greatest joy in life was his family. He deeply loved his children and grandchildren and devoted himself to them with a quiet strength and unwavering heart. A man of faith, Ronald loved Jesus and lived his life guided by compassion, humility, and love for others.

He is survived by his father, Herman Howell; his sister, Bettylynn Parham; and his brother, Randy Howell. He is also survived by his children: Amanda Rogalski (husband Douglas), Richard Howell, Trevor Howell, Shannon Howell, and Brooklyn Howell (husband Ethan).

Ronald was a proud and loving grandfather to Noble Thompson, Integrity Hoggatt, Ahnor Hoggatt, Aleigha Jones-Carter, Lylla Howell, Ava Howell, Layla Rogalski, Derrick Rogalski, and Selina Rogalski.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy A. Howell (Griggs); his brother, Richard A. Howell; and his sister, Linda D. Drawe (Howell).

Ronald found peace and joy in life’s simple pleasures. He loved working on engines, fishing, and canoeing—always happiest when his hands were busy or when he was outdoors. Those who knew him will remember his gentle spirit, his generosity, and the quiet way he showed love through his actions.

Ronald Paul Howell will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know him.

Funeral Services Provided By

Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin

206B Cool Springs Blvd. Suite 201, Franklin, TN 37067

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.

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