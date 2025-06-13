OBITUARY: Ronald M. “Ron” Eatherly

Ronald M. Eatherly, age 77, passed away on June 8, 2025 in Nashville, TN. He was born to loving parents, Emmett and Marie Bearden Eatherly, on April 30, 1948 in Clarksville, TN.

Ron graduated in 1972 from the University of TN College of Pharmacy. In 1976, he met and fell in love with Pamela Jenkins and they were married in 1977. They were happily married for 48 years.

He worked as a pharmacist for 50 years, beginning his career at SuperX. Ron owned and ran a pharmacy in Downtown Franklin for 6 years, before moving to Walgreens for a short time. After almost 25 years, Ron ended his career at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

Ron served his community daily. When he owned his pharmacy, he would hand deliver prescriptions to the elderly in the surrounding community. While at Vanderbilt he would visit, and assist, any fellow friends and church members who were in the hospital. Once retired, he spent time serving the community through helping with Napier families and King’s Academy Nashville School. He was a faithful friend and supporter of King’s Academy since its founding. Alongside his wife Pam, Ron gave generously and consistently to help build a school where every child is known, loved, and equipped to flourish. He possessed a quiet strength that left a lasting impact on the community.

Ron spent the majority of his time with his family. He was incredibly talented and capable of building and fixing anything. He was also a classic car enthusiast. He loved his family and friends with his whole heart. Ron walked through life as a man of God with a caring and serving heart.

Ron is survived by his wife, Pam Jenkins Eatherly; children, Alan Eatherly and Sara Eatherly and his sister, Connie Riddle.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at Harpeth Hills Church of Christ, 1949 Old Hickory Blvd, Brentwood, TN 37027. Visitation will be from 2:00pm – 4:00pm, with the service to follow at 4:00pm. The service will be led by family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial contributions be made to the scholarship fund at King’s Academy Nashville School: https://secure.anedot.com/king-s-academy-nashville/rememberingron.

