OBITUARY: Ronald Keith DePiero

Ronald Keith DePiero, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Born in New Lyme, Ohio in 1939 to Joseph and Gladys DePiero, Ron was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed golf, football and a good cigar. Most of all, Ron never met a stranger and was always ready to enjoy a drink with friends, share a good meal and great conversation.

A man of faith, Ron was a member of St Catherine’s Catholic Church in McMinnville, TN. He believed in helping those in need, especially children. Ron supported a number of Catholic charities, including Covenant House, which specializes in providing meals, safe shelter and support for homeless youth.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Judi DePiero; beloved daughters, Chrissi DePiero, Amy DePiero Jones and husband, Scooter, Lisa DePiero, Laura Beth Dooley and husband, Brad; his cherished sister, Donna Nassief; seven very special grandchildren, Ivey and Isabella Jones, Rachel and Gracie Miller, Liam, Jackson, Avery Dooley; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and the so loved family dog, Darcy.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 20, 2022 at 11 am at St. Philips Catholic Church in Franklin, TN. The family will receive family and friends from 9:30 am to 11 am that day at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Covenant House. www.covenanthouse.org

