Ronald Gene Sheskey, age 85, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2026.

Ron was born on December 16, 1940, in West Virginia, to the late Roy Thomas Sheskey and Mildred Irene Venard. From a young age, Ron felt a deep calling to serve his country. He proudly enlisted in the United States Navy, embarking on a distinguished and fulfilling career that spanned 30 years.

Throughout his naval service, Ron held many leadership roles and responsibilities. He attained the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer before his retirement, a testament to his dedication, integrity, and commitment to excellence. Among his many assignments, Ron served as a Command Master Chief of the Naval Air Systems Command in Adak, Alaska, worked as a recruiter, and served his country during the Vietnam era. His career was marked by steadfast service and respect from those who served alongside him.

On Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1964, Ron married the love of his life, Elsie Katherine “Kaye” Yater, in Collingdale, Pennsylvania.

Ron’s legacy lives on through his beloved family. He is survived by his devoted wife, Elsie “Kaye” Sheskey; his daughters, Nora Irene Sheskey and Linda Kay Sheskey Stewart; his cherished grandchildren, Andy (Jacob) Holt, Dr. Andrew Hartley, Kate Hartley, Benjamin Thomas Stewart, and Everett Allen Stewart; and his treasured great-grandchild, Alexandria Nicole Holt. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Brenda Yater, and brother-in-law: Steve (Sharon) Kemper.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Thompson’s Station Church of Christ and the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System VA for their compassion, care, and support.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at 1:00 PM, with one hour of visitation prior. Mr. Ronald Gene Sheskey will be laid to rest at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

The care of Mr. Ronald Gene Sheskey has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email