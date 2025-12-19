OBITUARY: Ronald ‘Bubba’ Prince

Ronald “Bubba” Prince’s life came to an end on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at the age of 74 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee. Mr. Prince was born September 20, 1951, in Williamson County, Tennessee, to parents Katie Lejuanna Prince and James Thomas Prince.

Ronald leaves to cherish his many memories, children, Timothy Prince, Ronald Prince Jr., Eric Prince, Meka Prince and LaKeysha Waters; grandchildren, great grandchildren; mother, Katie Lejuana Prince; sisters, Lenetta Prince McDonald, Iris D. Prince, Aletha Prince (Darrell) Johnson and Greta Prince; brothers, Clark (Hyacinth) Prince, Gregory “Scotty” Prince, Joseph “Jo Jo” Patrick, Artie Prince and Corey (Joy) Prince; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mr. Prince will lie in state on Friday, December 26, 2025 from 2 until 5 at the funeral home.

Visitation with family Saturday, December 27, 2025 from 11 until 12 at Little Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church, 949 Green Street., Franklin, Tennessee with funeral to follow, Elder Thomas Wilson, eulogist. Interment Toussiant L’Overture Cemetery, Franklin, Tennessee. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email