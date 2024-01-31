OBITUARY: Ronal ‘Ron’ L. Walraven

Ronal “Ron” L. Walraven, age 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 27, 2024, with his two sons, Jeff and Ron, and his wife Joyce by his side.

He was born on December 18, 1941, in Fenton, MI to Chester Rupert Walraven and Theola Kershaw-Walraven.

Ronal was a devout Christian who shared the love of God with his family, and all those he encountered. He led his family with kindness, love, and with the Spirit of the Lord.

Ron leaves a legacy of quiet leadership, loud love, and service that lives on through his devoted wife Joyce Ann Walraven; his two adult sons and their wives, Jeffery and Dayna, Ronal and Velma; his eight grandchildren, Jordan, Matthew and Olivia, Cole, Emma, Grace, Luke and Jennifer, Sydney, and Taylor; and two great-grandchildren, Jaimes and Leilani.

Ron is further survived by his four siblings: Louise Hoffman, Nadene Wolcott, Lauretta Burdick (Carl), and Louis Walraven.

He is preceded in death by his parents Chester Rupert Walraven and Theola Kershaw-Walraven and his brother, Calvin Walraven

Ronal’s journey through life was filled with love, laughter, and adventure. On July 27, 1962, he married the love of his life, Joyce Ann Hagon, in Linden, MI. Their enduring union of 61 years took them to various states, including MI, WI, IL, AZ, DE, and TN. Ron and Joyce built a life together, in 1988 they settled in TN.

Ronal’s professional journey was marked by a successful mechanical engineering career. He commenced as a journeyman machinist with Chrysler in 1962, remaining with the automotive giant through 1981. Subsequently, he contributed his skills to General Motors BOC Hamtramck plant until 1987, and then with Saturn Corporation, a General Motors subsidiary, until his retirement in 2010.

Ronal’s passionate hobby and personal side hustle was photography. In the early 2000’s Ron began pursuing with vigor his education on this subject which involved taking every photography and photo editing class that Nashville Tech offered, including taking some twice or more if there were different instructors. During this period and through 2020 Ronal was deeply involved with the Brentwood Photography Group and has many previously deep relationship with the club and its members’.

Ronal was an example of a man driven by his faith in God. The legacy he left with his sons, Ron and Jeff, is also a challenge to lead with grace and to serve those around them.

Ronal Lew Walraven will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements: A Celebration of Life service will be held starting at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 3, 2024, with visitation immediately prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM. Visitation and the Service will all be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064. Interment will immediately follow the service at Williamson Memorial Gardens, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

Ronal’s son Jeff Walraven with Kyle Jensen will officiate. Pallbearers are: Ronal Walraven, Jeffery Walraven, Matthew Walraven, Cole Walraven, Luke Walraven and Kyle Jensen.

In lieu of flowers, the Walraven family requests direct donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and the Brentwood Photography Group’s “Dick Dougall Educational Photography Grant” https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?promo=srch&sc_dcm=58700008008698866&sc_cid=kwp&sc_cat=b&ds_rl=1290690&ds_rl=1291300&ds_rl=1285465&gad_source=1&gclsrc=aw.ds

Brentwood Photography Group’s “Dick Dougall Educational Photography Grant”

Contact Information: For inquiries, please contact Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service at 615-794-2289 or visit www.williamsonmemorial.com.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/