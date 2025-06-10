OBITUARY: Ron Craig Brubaker

Ron Craig Brubaker, age 71, of Franklin, TN, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2025. Born on April 19, 1953, in Grosse Pointe MI. Ron was the beloved son of Edwin and Doris Brubaker. He graduated from Lamphere High School in Madison Heights, MI, and Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, TN, and enjoyed a successful career as an electrician at General Motors for 40 years.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Brubaker. He is survived by his loving family: mother, Doris Brubaker; wife, Guyla Brubaker; children, Elizabeth (Michael) Pickens, Emily (Robert III) Sutherland, and Brent (Amy) Brubaker; grandchildren, Madeline Poschke, Lucy Sutherland, Benjamin Pickens, Cameron Pickens, and Piper Sutherland; siblings, Rick (Ojuna) Brubaker, Tim (Patricia) Brubaker, and Debbie Brubaker; and many nieces, nephews, and life-long friends.

Known for his generosity and impeccable work ethic, Ron touched the lives of all who knew him. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family and friends, especially watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports. He was a member of the UAW and IBEW unions, St. Philip Catholic Church, and was a past committee member of the GSAF softball league, where he also coached for many years. When he found spare time, he enjoyed golfing, bowling, and working on his 1970 GTO.

A Memorial Gathering will take place on Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 2:00-4:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Ron’s memory to The Alzheimer’s Association. His family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all those who have offered their love, prayers, and support during this time of loss.