Rollie Henry Beard, Jr. of the Boston Community passed away April 26, 2020 at age 73.

He retired after a 40 year employment at CPS Corporation. Rollie was a member of the Boston Church of Christ. He loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors.

He is survived by wife of 42 years, Debby Campbell Beard; sons, William R. Beard of Manchester, TN and Rollie H. (Christy) Beard III of Guntersville, AL; daughter, Tara (Matt) Rhea of Lyles, TN; grandsons, Jordan (Glenda) Beard, Josh (Amber) Beard, Slaid Rhea and Jack Rhea; granddaughters, Betsy (David) Smith, Rachel Beard and Becca Beard; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Betty (John) Heithcock; brothers, Johnny (Debra) Beard and Gary Howell; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by father, Rollie H. Beard Sr.; mother and step-father, Nannie C. and Nick Howell; son, Anthony Slaid Beard and sister, Barbara Atkinson.

Private family burial will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Ronnie Kephart will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations be made in his name to the Leipers Fork Rescue Squad, or the TWRA Youth Fishing Program.